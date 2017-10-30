GE ratings outlook lowered to negative at Fitch

Fitch Ratings lowers its outlook on General Electric’s (NYSE:GE) issuer default ratings to negative from stable following the company's Q3 earnings report last week.

Fitch, which has an AA- issuer default rating on the company, says its move "reflects larger concerns... around the scope of actions needed to build stronger margins and free cash flow, recent high working capital usage, an increase in Fitch's estimate of negative FCF in 2017, and weak demand in the Power segment that appears likely to carry into 2018."

Following the Q3 results and GE's revised outlook, Fitch believes "GE's profitability and cash flow may take longer to improve than originally expected, depending on the outcome of the company review and how quickly GE can address its operating performance."