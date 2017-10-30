Orthofix Q3 sales up 7%; earnings off 65%; non-GAAP EPS guidance raised; shares ahead 1% after hours

Orthofix International N.V. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Q3 results ($M): Net Sales: 105.2 (+6.8%); BioStim: 44.4 (+3.3%); Extremity Fixation: 25.4 (+4.5%); Spine Fixation: 20.2 (+19.5%); Biologics: 15.2 (+6.3%).

Net Income: 3.5 (-65.1%); non-GAAP EBITDA: 21.1 (-10.2%); non-GAAP net income: 7.7 (+17.2%); EPS: 0.19 (-46.3%); non-GAAP EPS: 0.42 (+16.7%).

2017 Guidance: Net sales: $428M - 431M from $422M - 425M; non-GAAP EBITDA: $79M - 82 from $79M - 81M; EPS: $0.77 - 0.92 from $0.96 - 1.16; non-GAAP EPS: $1.54 - 1.63 from $1.54 - 1.60.