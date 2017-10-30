SBA Communications swings to gain in Q3 beat

SBA Communications (SBAC +2.4% ) logged solid growth across the board in Q3 earnings where it swung to a net gain, though it made its big move earlier today amid news that a Sprint/T-Mobile merger might be coming apart.

Adjusted funds from operations per share rose 14%, and site leasing revenue rose 5.2% to $408.5M (up 4.9% excluding foreign exchange effects).

Tower cash flow rose 6.2% to $321.5M.

Net income was $49.2M, vs. a year-ago loss of $15.4M.

In a raised full-year outlook, the company's guiding to total revenue of $1.708B-$1.728B (leasing revenue of $1.613B-$1.623B and development revenue of $95M-$105M) vs. consensus for $1.721B; EBITDA of $1.195B-$1.205B (in line with an expected $1.2B) and AFFO/share of $6.82-$7.01 (vs. expectations for $6.94).

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

Press Release