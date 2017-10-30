AvalonBay sees strength in Pacific NW, weakness in NoCal

Q3 core FFO per share of $2.19 up from $2.07 a year ago. Estimates were for $2.17.

For established communities, average rental rates up 2% Y/Y, with economic occupancy up 0.2% - total rental revenue up 2.2%. Operating expenses grew 2.4%; NOI up 2.1%.

Rental rates up 4.1% in Pac NW, 3.8% in SoCal, flat in NoCal; up 1.7% in Metro NY and Mid-Atlantic, up 2.3% in New England. NOI growth strongest in Pac NW at 5.1% and weakest in NoCal at 1.3%.

Q4 core FFO per share seen at $2.21-$2.27; full-year core FFO per share at $8.58-$8.64.

Conference call tomorrow at 11 ET

Previously: AvalonBay Communities beats by $0.02 (Oct. 30)

AVB flat after hours