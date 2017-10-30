Macerich misses, full-year outlook a penny shy of estimates

Q3 FFO of $145M or $0.96 per share vs. $160.3M and $1.04 a year ago. Expectations were for $0.97. The dividend is $0.74.

Mall tenant sales per square foot up 5.3% LTM to $659. Releasing spreads up 15%. Mall portfolio occupancy down 100 basis points to 94.3%. Average rent per square foot up 4.8% to $56.88.

Non-core asset sales during quarter: A Philadelphia office building for $31M, with gain on sale of $6.7M, and tax expense of $2.5M.

742K shares bought back during quarter for average of $53.42 each.

Full-year FFO per share seen at $3.90-$4.00 vs. Street at $3.96.

Conference call tomorrow at 2 ET

