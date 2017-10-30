CyrusOne underlying earnings beat expectations

CyrusOne (CONE +2.6% ) is flat after hours after posting Q3 earnings where funds from operations came in ahead of expectations, but revenues missed slightly and posted a net loss.

Net loss was $55.1M; adjusted EBITDA came in at $95.9M, beating an expected $95.1M.

Backlog is $37M in annualized GAAP revenue, which represents more than $290M in total contract value.

“We had an outstanding quarter in virtually all aspects of our business, including high growth rates across our key financial metrics, continued strong bookings, and a record level of capacity brought online, which positions us well to meet the demand in our late-stage sales funnel across our top markets,” says CEO Gary Wojtaszek.

It's revising full-year guidance up slightly, to total revenue of $670M-$677M vs. consensus for $676.4M (base revenue of $600M-$604M); EBITDA of $369M-$372M (above consensus for $367.4M) and normalized FFO/share of $3.05-$3.10 (above an expected $2.89).

Conference call to come tomorrow at 11 a.m. ET.

Press Release