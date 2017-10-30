Stocks step down as tax cut doubts grow

Stocks slipped from their perch at record highs, as a report that the U.S. House is considering a gradual phase-in approach for reducing the corporate tax rate provided as good a reason as any for investors to take some profits off the table.

The telecom sector (-2.2%) was the day's worst performer following a report that Sprint (-9.3%) parent company SoftBank plans to end merger talks between Sprint and T-Mobile US (-5.4%).

The health care group (-1.1%) also struggled, with Merck shedding 6% after announcing on Friday that it withdrew its European application for its Keytruda cancer drug.

On a positive note, Apple added 2.3% to settle at a fresh record high and extending Friday's strong gain after it touted strong demand for its new iPhone X.

U.S. Treasury prices scored solid gains, erasing their losses from last week, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note losing 5 bps to 2.37%.

U.S. crude oil closed +0.5% at $54.15/bbl on continued optimism over an extended oil production deal among OPEC and non-OPEC countries including Russia.