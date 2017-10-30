Harmonic logs Q3 beat, pushes video operating margin

Harmonic (HLIT +3.5% ) beat on top and bottom lines in Q3 earnings despite revenue that gained sequentially but fell off vs. the same quarter last year.

It hit record backlog and deferred revenue of $200.9M; its CableOS backlog is greater than $20M.

The company has also surpassed 20,000 live over-the-top channels powered globally.

Revenue breakout: Product, $58.2M (down 17.2%); Services, $33.85M (up 8.7%).

For Q4, it's guiding to (non-GAAP) revenue of $90M-$100M (Video, $89M-$86M; Cable Edge of $10M-$14M); gross profit of $47M-$53.5M; income from operations of -$3M to $5.5M; and net income of -$4M to $3M.

Conference call to come at 5 p.m. ET.

