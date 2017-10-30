Amkor Technology reports Q3 beats, mixed guidance

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) reports Q3 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates but included a mixed guidance. Q4 guidance has revenue from $1.05B to $1.13B (consensus: $1.1B) with EPS from $0.14 to $0.23 (consensus: $0.24).

Full-year guidance: net sales, $4.13B (consensus: $4.08B); gross margin, 17.5%; EPS, $0.85 (consensus: $0.54); capital expenditures, $550M.

Key metrics: gross margin, 19.1%; EBITDA, $243M; cash from operating activities, $214M; FCF, $74M; cash and equivalents, $519M; total debt, $1.4B.

Press release

Previously: Amkor Technology beats by $0.03, beats on revenue (Oct. 30)