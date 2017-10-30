Rosehill Resources buys Delaware Basin acreage for $77M

Rosehill Resources (NASDAQ:ROSE) agrees to acquire as much as 9,100 net undeveloped acres and certain producing oil and gas properties in the Delaware Basin from an unnamed seller for $77.6M; shares are halted.

ROSE says the initial includes 4,565 net acres, which includes producing properties with limited production of 40 boe/day, and it may acquire up to an additional 4,535 net acres at the same price/net acre, subject to conditions.

ROSE says the deal Increases horizontal drilling potential by 325-plus gross locations with opportunities in multiple Wolfcamp A, Wolfcamp B and Bone Spring benches, with additional upside potential from deeper Wolfcamp horizons.