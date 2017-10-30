Unisys +7% after Q3 beats, upside FY guidance

Unisys (NYSE:UIS) shares are up 7.14% aftermarket following Q2 results with EPS and revenue beats and upside guidance.

FY17 guidance: revenue, $2.65B to $2.75B (consensus: $2.72B); non-GAAP operating profit margin, 7.25% to 8.25%; adjusted FCF, $130M to $170M.

Key metrics: Technology revenue, $91M (+10% Y/Y); Services revenue, $576M (-4%); Services operating margin, 3% (+60 bps); Services backlog, $3.7B (+1% Q/Q); operating margin, -4% (-3%); total contract value, down 44% Y/Y.

Cash: operating cash flow, $54M; adjusted FCF, $67M; cash and equivalents, $599M.

