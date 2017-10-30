QuinStreet +5.8% after swinging to gain in solid Q1

QuinStreet (QNST +2.7% ) is up 5.8% after hours following a solid beat in its fiscal Q1 earnings, where the company swung to a net gain.

“Improved performance continues to be driven by our new product and media strategies and by clients shifting more spending to digital media and performance marketing," ays CEO Doug Valenti.

EBITDA margin came in at 8% and revenues were up 19% overall. Net income was $1.45M, vs. a year-ago net loss of $3.6M.

Based on the strong performance, it's now expecting full-year revenue growth of 10-15%, with adjusted EBITDA margin of "about 8%."

