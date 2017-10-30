Innergex to buy Alterra Power for C$1.1B

Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCPK:INGXF) agrees to acquire Alterra Power (OTCPK:MGMXF) in a cash and stock deal valued at C$1.1B (US$857M) including debt, as the power producer seeks to diversify its energy portfolio.

Alterra shareholders will receive C$8.25 per Alterra share, payable in cash and stock, representing a 62.7% premium to Alterra's last closing price.

Innergex says the deal will solidify its position as a leading renewable energy independent power producer by adding eight operating projects, three projects under construction, three prospective projects at an advanced stage, other U.S. PTC-qualified prospective projects and an extensive pipeline of prospective projects in preliminary stages or in progress.