AT&T announces exchange offers for 46 series of notes

AT&T (T -1.3% ) has announced two series of offers to exchange a total of 46 series of notes.

Eleven series of existing notes will come up for exchange for a new series of senior notes to be due in 2028; those new 2028 notes are capped at $4B in issuance. The first two priority notes to be accepted there are 5% global notes due 2021 ($1.43B outstanding) and 5% senior notes due 2021 ($69.5M outstanding).

Meanwhile, seven others will join that first pool in exchange for new senior notes due in 2030, also capped at $4B in issuance. Top two priorities there are zero-coupon senior notes due 2022 ($1.03B outstanding) and 3.8% global notes due 2022 ($1.41B outstanding).

It's also looking to exchange "OpCo notes" for a series of new long-term notes, including new senior notes due 2046.