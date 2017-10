With final regulatory approval in hand for its $34B acquisition of Level 3 Communications (LVLT +2.7% ), and an expected closing on Wednesday, CenturyLink (CTL +5.3% ) has scheduled its Q3 earnings release.

It will post after the market closes next Wednesday, Nov. 8, and host its conference call at 5 p.m. ET that day.

It expects to discuss both CenturyLink and Level 3 Q3 results in the release and the call. Management's presentation will be posted online prior to the call, as well.