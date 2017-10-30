DowDuPont commits $2B to expand Louisiana chemical operations

DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP) says it is committing $2B to further expand its petrochemical operations in Louisiana.

Along with Dow's previously announced expansion involving construction of two polyolefin plants designed to produce next-generation synthetic rubber and polyethylene, the investment also includes projects to increase its existing Louisiana ethylene capacity and adding 1M sq. ft. of warehousing as well as a new command center for the company’s hydrocarbons operations at Dow’s 3,300-acre Plaquemine, La., petrochemicals site.

DWDP also confirms plans to expand nameplate capacity at its Freeport, Tex., ethylene plant to 2M metric tons/year.