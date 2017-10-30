Brazil's Odebrecht says it plans to keep Braskem stake

Responding to today's WSJ report that LyondellBasell (NYSE:LYB) has talked with Braskem (NYSE:BAK) about a possible takeover, Brazil construction conglomerate Odebrecht says it intends to maintain its holding in the company as part of its investments.

Odebrecht is the controlling shareholder of BAK with a 38.1% stake, and says it “keeps working on alternatives to create value to Braskem and all its shareholders.”

BAK closed 11% higher and LYB rose 7% following the WSJ report and prompted more limited movement in diversified chemical companies Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK), Olin (NYSE:OLN) and DowDuPont (NYSE:DWDP).