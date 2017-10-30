Facebook: Russian-related posts reached 126M people

In prepared testimony that it will present to Congress, Facebook (FB +1.1% ) says that posts from accounts backed by a pro-Kremlin group reached 126M people at some point over a two year period -- a number equivalent to about 40% of the U.S. population.

Some 29M people directly got served contact from the pro-Russian group the Internet Research Agency. Those posts traveled to the news feeds of 126M total through likes, shares and comments.

The prepared testimony portrays a shocked company looking to implement solutions to prevent such an occurrence in the future.

“The foreign interference we saw is reprehensible and outrageous and opened a new battleground for our company, our industry and our society,” testimony from General Counsel Colin Stretch reads.