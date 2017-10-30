AT&T, Verizon, T-Mobile win $199M Navy contract

AT&T (T -1.3% ), Verizon (VZ -2.1% ) and T-Mobile (TMUS -5.4% ) have won a contract from the Defense Dept. for wireless hardware and service that amounts to $198.7M.

The firm-fixed-price deal for the U.S. Navy includes a one-year base period along with four one-year options -- which if fully exercised will bring the total value of the contract to $993.5M.

Initial-phase work is expected to be completed by next November.

