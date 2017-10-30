Noble Energy slides despite Q3 beat, as production drops

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) -2.7% after-hours despite reporting a smaller than expected Q3 loss, as production fell 17% Y/Y to 355K boe/day partly due to asset sales and heavy storms in late September and early October that shut in most Eagle Ford production.

NBL says Q3 crude oil and condensate sales volumes were 129K bbl/day, natural gas liquids totaled 63K bbl/day and natural gas contributed 978M cf/day.

For Q4, NBL raises its outlook for U.S. onshore by 15% Q/Q, with crude oil, NGL and natural gas all expected higher by double-digits; onshore oil volumes are reconfirmed at 102K-108K bbl/day, mostly due to a ramp up in Delaware Basin wells starting production late in Q3 and in Q4.