Concerned over pay, ISS comes out against five directors at Fox

Proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Servies is recommending a vote against five directors at Twenty-First Century Fox (FOX, FOXA -0.1% ), noting a lack of action on executive pay.

It's also recommending no-votes on advisory proposals for pay for the top execs at Fox. It is granting backing to the other eight candidates, which include Chairman Rupert Murdoch, and supports a shareholder resolution looking to eliminate the dual-class share structure.

According to Reuters, ISS expressed concerns that Fox hasn't been responsive to a relatively low 69% approval last year of a vote for the company's compensation plan -- though CEO James Murdoch's $20M pay looked "reasonably aligned" with company performance.