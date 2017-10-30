MDC Partners +3.2% after Q3 beats on top, bottom lines

Marketing and communications firm MDC Partners (MDCA +3.2% ) is up 3.1% in after-hours trading following Q3 earnings where it swung to a gain and beat on top and bottom lines.

Net income rose to $16.5M from a year-ago loss of $32.1M. EBITDA of $53.8M was up 16.4% and beat an expected $52M. EBITDA margin was 14.3%.

Revenues rose 7.6% on an as-reported basis; organic revenue was up 7.8%.

"We remain committed to our additional goals of de-leveraging the company over time even while advancing our strategic capabilities, including the reduction of our deferred acquisition consideration and minority interest, as well as our leverage ratio," says CFO David Doft.

It's reiterating guidance for organic revenue growth of about 7%, and about a 60-basis-point rise in adjusted EBITDA margin.

