ATN International takes hurricane hit in Q3

ATN International (ATNI -2.3% ) turned in a mixed report for Q3 earnings that it said were in line with its expecations once the effects of September hurricanes were excluded.

Half the decline in wirelines revenues was related to the sale of the U.S. wireline business in March, the company said; the other half reflected impact from Hurricanes Irma and Maria, which damaged the network of Virgin Islands subsidiary Viya.

It will issue updated estimates on hurricane losses with its 10-Q.

Revenues fell 12%, and adjusted EBITDA declined 19% to $37.7M, missing an expected $38.5M.

The company swung to a net loss of $24.8M ($1.53/share) from a year-ago gain of $7.2M. Excluding hurricane-related charges, the company's $0.73 EPS beat expectations.

