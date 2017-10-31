Trick or treat! Halloween spending statistics

More than 179M Americans plan to celebrate Halloween this year and are expected to spend about $9.1B on costumes, candy and parties, according to the National Retail Federation.

That's an all-time high since the association first began tracking Halloween spending 12 years ago.

"Retailers are helping customers celebrate in style with a huge selection of costumes, candy and decorations to cater to ghosts and goblins of all ages."

