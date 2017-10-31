Policy divergence continues with BOJ

Even as its peers in the U.S. and Europe begin to wind down stimulus, the Bank of Japan is holding its monetary policy steady, holding its short-term interest rate at -0.1% and maintaining its yield curve control and asset purchases.

The BOJ also trimmed its inflation forecasts, expecting core consumer prices to grow 0.8% in the fiscal year 2017/2018, lower than its previous projection of 1.1%.

