China factory growth slows in October

China's official manufacturing PMI missed expectations in October, coming in at 51.6, with both production and demand falling during a week-long national holiday.

Activities in the energy and manufacturing industries also slowed due to the country's crackdown on pollution in some regions.

The official services PMI meanwhile fell to 54.3 from 55.4 in September, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

