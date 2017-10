Vanguard declares monthly distribution on ETF Funds

Vanguard Short-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) - $0.0600. 30-Day Sec yield of 1.48%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) - $0.0900. 30-Day Sec yield of 1.96%.

Vanguard Long-Term Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) - $0.1500. 30-Day Sec yield of 2.78%.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) - $0.1530. 30-Day Sec yield of 2.22%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) - $0.2370. 30-Day Sec yield of 3.15%.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT) - $0.3200. 30-Day Sec yield of 4.15%.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS) - $0.0970. 30-Day Sec yield of 2.28%.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB) - $0.3350. 30-Day Sec yield of 4.09%.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) - $0.0480. 30-Day Sec yield of 0.78%.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) - $0.0800. 30-Day Sec yield of 1.97%.

Payable Nov. 6; for shareholders of record Nov. 2; ex-div Nov. 1. 30-Day SEC yield as of 10/30/2017.