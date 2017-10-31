Hormel Foods acquires Columbus Manufacturing

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) announces that it acquired Columbus Manufacturing from Arbor Investments for $850M.

Columbus is expected to help generate $300M in annual sales.

The company says the strategic deal will help position it as a total deli solutions provider and enhances its other strong deli brands such as Hormel, Jennie-O, Applegate, and DiLusso.

"Columbus is capitalizing on one of the fastest-growing areas in the retail grocery store with premium, authentic products that are on-trend with today's consumers who are looking for unique experiences, flavors, and products," says Hormel CEO Jim Snee.

Hormel Foods expects this acquisition to be modestly accretive to EPS in FY18. Full-year accretion in FY19 is expected to be between $0.06 to $0.08 per share.

Source: Press Release