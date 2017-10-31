Premarket analyst action - healthcare

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX) initiated with Outperform rating and $27 (76% upside) price target by Oppenheimer.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) initiated with Outperform rating and $31 (37% upside) price target by Robert Baird citing upside with AAV-based gene therapy.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) initiated with Overweight rating and $30 (83% upside) price target by Piper Jaffray.

Aduro Biotech (NASDAQ:ADRO) initiated with Outperform rating with a $15 (82% upside) price target by Oppenheimer.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) upgraded to Outperform with a $76 (14% upside) by Robert Baird citing expectations of EPS acceleration through 2021 driven by VA/Department of Defense contracts and resumption of EBIT margin expansion.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) upgraded to Buy with a $1.60 (57% upside) price target by Citigroup.

Merck (NYSE:MRK) upgraded to Hold by Jefferies.

Source: Bloomberg