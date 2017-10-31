Sharp drop for Under Armour after slashing guidance

Under Armour (UAA, UA) slides in premarket trading after slashing full-year profit guidance below the expectations of analysts.

The company expects to generate EPS of $0.18 to $0.20 vs. $0.37 consensus and $0.37 to $0.40 prior outlook. Gross margin is expected to fall 190 bps Y/Y.

Under Armour's gross margin rate for Q3 came in at 45.9% of sales vs. 46.2% expected. Total sales fell 5% during the quarter, driven down by a 12% decline in the North American business. Apparel sales were down 8% to $939M, while footwear sales increased 2.2% to $285M.

UAA -14.20% premarket to $14.08. UA -12.82% to $12.85.

