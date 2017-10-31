More on GGP's inline Q3

Q3 FFO of $335M or $0.37 per share vs. $336M and $0.35 a year ago. Dividend is $0.22. Expectations were for $0.37.

Same-store NOI up 2% Y/Y vs. 1.8% growth a year ago. Same-store leased percentage of 96.5%.

NOI-weighted tenant sales per square foot (less than 10K square feet) up 2.1% over LTM to $708. Tenant sales (all less anchors) up 0.1% LTM; excluding apparel up 2.5%.

9.3M shares bought back during quarter for $196.8M; average price of $21.19 each.

Q4 FFO per share guidance of $0.46-$0.48.

Conference call at 8 ET

GGP flat premarket