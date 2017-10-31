Pfizer Q3 revenues up 1%; non-GAAP EPS up 10%; revises guidance

Pfizer (PFE) Q3 results: Revenues: $13,168M (+0.9%); Innovative Health: $8,118M (+10.7%); Essential Health: $5,050M (-11.6%).

Internal Medicine: $2,455M (+9%); Vaccines: $1,649M (+1%); Oncology: $1,616M (+46%); Inflammation & Immunology: $1,000M (+4%); Rare Disease: $569M (-3%); Consumer Healthcare: $829M (+4%).

Legacy Established Product: $2,681M (-1%); Sterile Injectable Pharmaceuticals: $1,273M (-13%); Peri-LOE Product: $794M (-22%); Biosimilars: $141M (+70%); CentreOne: $161M (+3%).

Net Income: $2,840M (+109.6%); EPS: $0.47 (+113.6%); Non-GAAP EPS: $0.67 (+9.8%).

2017 Guidance: Total Revenues: $52.4B - 53.1B from $52B - $54B; Non-GAAP EPS: $2.58 - 2.62 from $2.54 - 2.60.