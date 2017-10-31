Nationstar up 7% on sale chatter; KBW not sure of more upside

The stock's hardly expensive, but at roughly 1.2x book value it's still at the high end of the range for non-bank mortgage originators/servicers, says KBW's Bose George. There's not a whole lot of comparables out there, but George notes Stonegate Mortgage sold for about book value earlier this year.

If there's to be much upside in any sale, it would be thanks to the Xome unit, which an acquirer might put a higher valuation on. In this case, the mid-$20s or more is a possibility.

George keeps his $20 price target.

Source: Bloomberg

Nationstar (NYSE:NSM) up 6.95% premarket to $21.10.

