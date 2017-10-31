Morgan Stanley lifts long-term PT on Ford

Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jones lifts the "bull case" scenario on Ford (NYSE:F) to a $25 price target from $18 to factor in the high valuation of the F-Series business.

Jonas derives a F-Series franchise value of $16 per Ford share and assigns a $0.74 per Ford share value for Ford Future (AI, autonomous tech, etc.).

MS and Jonas still have a short-term Underweight rating and $10 PT on Ford due to the risk of 2018 guidance being lowered.

Sources: CNBC and Bloomberg