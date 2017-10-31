Sizzling growth at Shopify

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) reports revenue rose 72% Y/Y to $172M in Q3.

Subscription solutions revenue increased 65% to $82.4M as monthly recurring revenue contined to show a rapid pace of growth. Gross payments volume for the quarter was up 69% to $6.4B.

Shopify's operating loss for the quarter was 7.4% of revenue at $12.7M vs. 9.5% revenue a year ago.

The company expects full-year revenue of $656M to $658M vs. $650M consensus and a loss of $55.5M to $57.5M.

