Novartis submits U.S. marketing application for expanded use of Kymriah

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) files a supplemental Biologics License Application (sBLA) with the FDA seeking approval for KYMRIAH (tisagenlecleucel) suspension for intravenous infusion for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) who are ineligible for autologous stem cell transplant, a Breakthrough Therapy indication.

The FDA approved KYMRIAH, a CAR-T immunotherapy, in August for B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL).

The company plans to file European applications this quarter for both DLBCL and pediatric ALL. Marketing applications outside of the U.S. and EU are on tap in 2018.