II-VI reports mixed Q1 results with in-line guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) reports Q1 with a revenue beat, EPS miss, and in-line guidance.

Q2 guidance: revenue, $272M to $282M (consensus: $264.02M); EPS, $0.35 to $0.38 (consensus: $0.04).

Segment revenue (Y/Y growth; operating margin): Adjusted II-VI Laser Solutions, $92.7M (+17%; 5.7%); Consolidated II-VI Laser Solutions, $93.3M (+18%; 3.5%); II-VI Photonics, $110.6M (+15%; 17.6%); and II-VI Performance Products, $57.6M (+24%; 12.2%).

”We did not experience as much seasonal softness as anticipated. We expect to see broad-based growth in fiscal year 2018 led by our core markets as well as our emerging markets, including 3D sensing, EUV lithography and the rapidly-developing electric vehicle ecosystem," says II-VI President and CEO Dr. Vincent D. Mattera, Jr.

Press release

Previously: II-VI misses by $0.01, beats on revenue (Oct. 31)