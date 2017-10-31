Fidelity National trims growth outlook for IFS segment

Q3 adjusted net earnings from continuing operations of $3997M or $1.18 per share vs. $1.00 a year ago. Expectations were for $1.06.

Q3 net operating cash of $534M, free cash flow of $402M. Dividends totaled $97M.

Full-year organic revenue growth is seen at 2-3%, with Integrated Financial Solutions (IFS) organic revenue growth of 2.5-3% vs. an earlier forecast of 3-4%.

Adjusted EBITDA forecast is narrowed to $3.04M-$3.065M from $3.03B-$3.075B; Adjusted EPS of $4.38-$4.43.

FIS flat premarket