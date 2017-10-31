CDK Global reports mixed Q1 results wth in-line guidance

CDK Global (NYSEARCA:CDK) announces Q1 results with an EPS beat, revenue miss, and in-lne guidance. FY18 guidance includes EPS of $2.95 to $3, up from $2.90 to $3, with revenue within 3% to 4% of $2.29B to $2.31B. Consensus estimates put EPS and revenue at $2.96 and $2.31B, respectively.

Segment performance (Y/Y; adjusted pretax margin): CDK North America: Retail, $401.6M (+2%; 39.3%); CDK North America: Advertising, $79.8M (+3%; 13.3%); CDK International, $84.3M (+8%; 25.4%).

CDK Global shares are up 0.19% premarket.

