Amgen to pay Kirin $780M for ownership of joint venture

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) and Kirin Holdings, equal partners in a joint venture (JV) to develop a range of products from EPOGEN (epoetin alfa) to brodalumab that began in 1984, have agreed to Amgen taking sole ownership of the venture.

Under the terms of the agreement, Amgen will pay Kirin $780M and up to an additional $30M upon the achievement of certain sales targets. License agreements between the JV and Kirin subsidiary Kyowa Hakko Kirin will remain in place. The transaction should close no later than Q1 2018.