Omega Healthcare down 6.4% after tenant troubles

Orianna Health Systems has been placed on a cash basis, and Omega (NYSE:OHI) is in discussions regarding moving some or all of the Orianna portfolio to new operators. Omega sees current annual contracted rent of $46M likely falling to $32M-$38M once transition is complete. Timing is seen at six months.

Q3 adjusted FFO of $163.6M $0.79 per share strips out $194.7M in impairments related to the Orianna portfolio, $11.9M for uncollectible accounts, and $3.9M of stock-based compensation.

Full-year adjusted FFO per share outlook is cut to $3.27-$3.28.

Conference call at 10 ET

