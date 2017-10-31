Geron up 13% premarket on U.S. Fast Track for imetelstat for MDS

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) is up 13% premarket on average volume in response to its announcement that the FDA has granted Fast Track status for imetelstat for the treatment of adult patients with transfusion-dependent anemia due to Low or Intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) who are non-del(5q) and who are refractory or resistant to treatment with an erythropoiesis stimulating agent (ESA).

Fast Track status provides for more frequent interactions with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the marketing application.

Janssen Biotech is the exclusive licensee.

Imetelstat inhibits an enzyme called telomerase by binding to its RNA template. Most cancers have a high level of telomerase activity and relatively short telemeres (caps at the end of each strand of DNA) compared to normal cells. Inhibiting telomerase inhibits the proliferation of malignant progenitor cells.

Previously: Geron down 13% in early trading on extended timeline for imetelstat study, risk that Janssen will bail (Aug. 1)