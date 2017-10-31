BP's strong Q3, share buybacks signal increasing comfort with low oil prices

BP +2.5% premarket following strong Q3 results and its plan to start share buybacks in Q4, signaling growing confidence that the oil industry downturn is coming to an end.

“What the buyback signals is we’re back into a normality, having come through the headwinds of Macondo and the lower oil-price correction,” says CFO Brian Gilvary.

BP says it has pushed its breakeven oil price down to $49/bbl in the first nine months of this year, with strong cash generation allowing it to start share buybacks and cover its spending commitments and dividend payment.

While BP’s Q3 replacement cost profit was $1.4B, lower than the $1.7B in the year-ago period, the company reported its highest underlying earnings in its refining segment in five years, and its E&P unit returned to profit after recording a loss a year ago.

Q3 production rose 14% Y/Y to 3.6M bbl/day in the quarter, as new projects in Australia, Trinidad and Oman came online.

BP’s net borrowings were $39.8B at the end of the quarter, down slightly from Q2, and gearing shrank to 28.4% from 28.8% percent; both metrics are likely to drop in Q4 as proceeds from asset sales come in, Gilvary says.

“If there were any concerns about net debt, we wouldn’t be announcing buybacks today,” the CFO says.