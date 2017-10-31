Mastercard rallies after strong earnings

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) blasts past estimates with its Q3 report as revenue came in at $3.4B. Acquisition contributed 2.5 percentage points of the 18% growth in the quarter.
Gross dollar volume was up 10% during the quarter, while purchase volume increased 11%.
Cross-border volume jumped 11% during the quarter.
Mastercard reported an operating margin of 57.1% of sales, down 90 bps from a year ago. The effective income tax rate during the quarter was 26.0% vs. 27.5% a year ago.
Shares of Mastercard are up 1.13% premarket to $150.63.