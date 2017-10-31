Craig Hallum raises Integrated Device's price target

Craig Hallum raises Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) price target by $6 to $36.

Firm says the company remains a wireless charging market leader and the tech features in Apple’s newest iPhones with other phone OEMs to follow.

Craig Hallum thinks Integrated Device can reach operating margins over 30% by 4Q18 as the DDR4 memory interface solutions market ramps up due to Intel’s Purley platform launch.

Integrated Device shares are up 1.9% premarket to $29.52.

Previously: Integrated Device Tech trades up after Q2 beats, upside guidance (Oct. 30)