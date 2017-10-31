Archer Daniels falls after operating margin hit

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) tracks lowers in post-earnings trading after a painful miss with its Q3 report.

The company cited weakness in the Ag Servies and Oilseeds businesses during the quarter. Operating profit fell sharply in both segments, contributing to a 17% drop in total segment operating profit for Archer Daniels.

"As we move through the fourth quarter, we are starting to transition from a period of costs and investments in acquisitions, new innovation centers and new facilities, to a period of lower capital spending and increasing benefits from these investments," says CEO Juan Luciano.

