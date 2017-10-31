Independence Realty reports inline quarter, NOI growth of 4%

Q3 core FFO of $0.19 was flat from Q2 and down $0.02 from a year ago. Expectations were for $0.19. Adjusted EBITDA of $20.2M vs. $19.5M in Q2, and $18.4M a year ago.

Same-store rental income up 2.5% Y/Y; opex up 1.5%; NOI up 4%.

Portfolio average occupancy of 94.7% up 40 basis points; average rental rate up 2.2% to $1,020.

NOI margin up 60 basis points to 59.5%.

Full-year core FFO per share is still seen at $0.73-$0.76. Property revenue growth to come in a the low end of previous guidance of 4-4.5%. Property NOI growth still seen at 4.5-5.5%.

Conference call at 9:30 ET

IRT flat premarket