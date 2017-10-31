More on Cummins' Q3

Net income of $453M, or $2.71 per diluted share vs. $289M, or $1.72 per diluted share in the same quarter a year ago.

Revenue by segment: Engine +26%; Distribution +17%; Components +34%; Power Systems +23.

Based on the current forecast, the company expects full year 2017 revenues to grow 14%-15%, an increase from the company's previous projection of 9%-11% growth. Full year EBIT is expected to be 11.8%-12.2% of sales, which is unchanged from the prior guidance.

CMI -1.9% premarket

Q3 results