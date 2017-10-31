Ionis Pharma's AKCEA-APOCIII-Lrx shows treatment effect in Phase 1/2a study

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) and affiliate Akcea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKCA) announce positive results from a Phase 1/2a clinical trial assessing dyslipidemia antisense candidate AKCEA-APOCIII-Lrx in healthy volunteers and patients with elevated triglycerides.

Treatment with multiple doses of AKCEA-APOCIII-Lrx produced dose-dependent reductions in apoC-III protein of up to 84% and triglycerides up to 71% after six weeks of treatment. Significant dose-dependent reductions of up to 30% in apolipoprotein B (apoB) were also observed as were increases of up to 100% in high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (good cholesterol). Increased levels of apoB and HDL-C are associated with decreased cardiovascular risk.

No serious adverse events were observed.

The company plans to initiate a Phase 2b dose-ranging study by year-end to determine the best dose and dosing schedule for a Phase 3 cardiovascular outcome study.

Under its collaboration with Novartis (NYSE:NVS), the latter will be responsible for the Phase 3 trial if it exercises its option after the Phase 2.

AKCEA-APOCIII-Lrx inhibits the production of apolipoprotein C-III (ApoC-III), a component of very low density lipoprotein, which is associated with increased risk of coronary heart disease.

Previously: Ionis closes Novartis collaboration (Feb. 16)