Eaton -1.8% after in-line earnings

Adjusted operating EPS of $1.25, up 9% over the third quarter of 2016.

Revenue by segment: Electrical Products +5%; Electrical Systems and Services -1%; Hydraulics +13%; Aerospace flat; Vehicle +10%.

"We now expect net income and operating EPS to be between $4.55-$4.65. This represents a 9% increase at the midpoint of our guidance over 2016. We anticipate net income and operating earnings per share for the fourth quarter of 2017 to be between $1.19-$1.29," said CEO Craig Arnold.

ETN -1.8% premarket

Q3 results